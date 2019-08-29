8/29/19: Breezy with Sunshine Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Jess Briganti & Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Thursday! The rain from last afternoon and evening is gone and that has set the stage for a beautiful afternoon ahead. Highs today should reach the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine but it will turn a tad breezy in the afternoon.

A cold front pushed through last night and early this morning which is bringing more comfortable air into the region. High pressure building in on the backside of that front will lead to increasingly sunny skies through the afternoon today.

Because of high pressure our skies will become mostly sunny today and will remain mostly clear as we go through tonight which will give us a cool overnight.

Now, Friday looks to be very similar to today, however, the only difference will be a weak disturbance rotating through the flow that could spark an afternoon shower.

It will NOT be a washout Friday but if you have any plans to be outside during the afternoon, you may want the umbrella handy.

Here is the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it continues to move north of Puerto Rico… Maximum sustained winds are now at 85 MPH as it continues off to the Northwest at 13 MPH… Winds right now are gusting as high as 105 mph… This storm is expected to continue to strengthen as it enters very favorable conditions over the next several days.

Here is the official track from the Nation Hurricane Center… Don’t pay any attention to the middle line as this storm could be anywhere within the “cone of uncertainty” by the time it approaches Florida. As of right now it is expected to reach major hurricane status (category 3 or higher) before making landfall somewhere along with southeast coast Sunday night into Monday. Where it goes after that is still uncertain at this time. Stay tuned for further updates and if you have travel plans in the southeast this Holiday weekend you may want to reconsider.

Here locally, once we get past the shower threat Friday, Saturday is looking nice, cooler with highs in the mid 70’s… We go even cooler into Sunday and Monday in the upper 60’s to near 70 as we are expecting rain to move in for both days.

Have a great day!

-Jess & Rob