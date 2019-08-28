8/28/19: Showers and Storms this Afternoon & Evening

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Jess Briganti & Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Wednesday! Temperatures today will be very similar to the last few with highs reaching the mid 70’s. It will feel a bit humid and a little breezy at times as well. Later in the afternoon and into this evening we will be watching showers and a few thunderstorms making their way through the Capital Region, so keep those umbrellas handy!

As I mentioned we will be watching for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. That will all be ahead of a cold front that is now pushing into Western New York and will move slowly east through the afternoon hours.

The good news about this is, the rain and storms will NOT linger! Maybe a few leftover showers through the first half of the night into early tomorrow morning, but high pressure will quickly move in behind this front and bring beautiful weather as we close out this week!

Now, lets time out the rain for today… By 3 pm a few showers will begin to move into our western counties, most of which looks to be light in nature, at least initially.

As we head closer to the dinner-time hours a line of showers and a few thunderstorms will be pushing into the Capital Region.

As we go through tonight the showers will push to the east. However, we will still be seeing some showers, mainly east of Albany, through midnight tonight.

Once we get past the rain today, the weather looks beautiful through Thursday and Friday. Even the upcoming holiday weekend looks pretty nice, however, we will be several degrees cooler than where we should be for this time of year. Our next shot at some rain looks to move in on Monday afternoon with a few scattered showers.

Have a great day!

-Jess & Rob