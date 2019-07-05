7/5/19: Stormy close to the holiday week

After a hot and dry 4th of July, rain is back in the mix for the end of the week! An active weather pattern will set up storm chances both Friday and Saturday.

Rain will move in from the northwest during the afternoon. This will prevent afternoon high temps from getting warmer than the low 80’s in Saratoga and Schenectady Counties. Albany and points east will still likely reach the upper 80’s.

Storms will make it to the Capital City by late afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain, but where it does fall, rumbles of thunder and brief heavy rain downpours are possible.

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies, a few leftover showers, and warm weather… overnight lows will have a hard time dropping below 70 in some spots!

Rain will start earlier and be more widespread on Saturday, keeping high temperatures just a bit cooler, in the mid 80’s.

After the two rainy days to close out the week, we’ll be rewarded with picture perfect days Sunday and Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs around the 80 degree mark. Temperatures and humidity will rise steadily on Tuesday and Wednesday, culminating in a return to rain chances on Thursday.