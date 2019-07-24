7/24/19: Cooler & comfy… for now…

Get out there and enjoy it! You couldn’t ask for better summertime weather than what we’ll see over the next few days over the Capital Region.

Temperatures Wednesday morning are in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. That’s good for 3-7 degrees cooler than we were the same time Tuesday. Humidity is also looking much lower.

It’s all because of a strong cold front that has passed through the region. The same system that brought us record rainfall to start the week is leading to picture perfect conditions to close it out!

Expect sunny skies this afternoon, with temperatures peaking near 80 in the river valleys, and in the mid 70’s for the higher elevations.

The nice weather sticks around for Thursday, with a few more clouds and highs just a degree or two warmer.

Get your outdoor activities in sooner rather than later, though… heat and humidity is back in the mix for the weekend, with highs near 90 each day.

Rain shouldn’t be a factor until the beginning of next week at the earliest.