7/22/19: More Rain…but the Long Range looks GREAT !

Today-What a Change….the Heat Wave Ended Abruptly with the rain and MUCH cooler temps. In fact, 20-25 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to yesterday.

A Storm system tracks south of us this evening…then another storm is Western KY tracks to our south Tuesday Morning. this will give us another shot of rain for the first half of tomorrow..BUT-A big ridge of High Pressure in the mid West builds east for Wednesday and may last for the rest of the week !

Don’t forget our 10th Anniversary Pet connection Adoption Day on Saturday from 10am to 2pm…The Weather looks awesome. You will love it. A Family fun day and we hope to get a lot of pets adopted.

