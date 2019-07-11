7/11/19: Storms and humidity tonight…but big improvements just in time for the weekend

A Warm front and cold front are moving through NY tonight…and should be east of us by morning. along the fronts….showers and thunderstorms have formed…some heavy downpours and a few severe storms in the Adirondacks. Once the front moves through….High Pressure build in from the west…especially later Friday and for the weekend.

High Temps on Friday….upper 70s north to low and Mid 80s for the Hudson Valley….and not quite as humid as Thursday..

Really nice weather moves in for the weekend…we should be in Good shape for both days ! Next week we are looking at another surge of heat and humidity beginning on Tuesday.

As for the Tropics….Tropical Storm Barry has formed….and is slowly moving west south of LA. There should be continued strengthening and will likely become a minimal hurricane by landfall early Saturday across the LA Coast. Rainfall amounts may exceed 20″ in some places and storm surges of 3 to 6ft.