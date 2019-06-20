6/20 Pet Connection: Clayton

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana and expunging the criminal records of those with low-level marijuana convictions has now passed the NYS Assembly, leaders announced Friday morning.

The bill (A.8420-A, Peoples-Stokes) redefines unlawful marijuana possession in the first-degree as possessing more than one ounce of marijuana, resulting in a maximum fine of $200. Second-degree unlawful possession would result in a maximum fine of $50.