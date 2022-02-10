(We are expecting to learn more about this incident at 11:30 a.m. Tune in to News 4 or watch via the video player above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the Wednesday stabbing of a 14-year-old student outside McKinley High School.

“BPD has a 17-year-old male in custody in connection with the stabbing assault of 14-year-old McKinley High School student. The investigation is ongoing,” Buffalo Police’s tweet said.

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released.

A 14-year-old McKinley High School student was stabbed 10 times Wednesday afternoon and sent to Oishei Children’s Hospital for surgery. Nine of those 10 times, the teen was stabbed in the chest.

The teen has since made it out of surgery and is recovering, but Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says “He obviously has a ways to go.”

As of Friday morning, they’re in stable condition. Mayor Byron Brown says the teen is “doing reasonably well.”

27-year-old McKinley security guard Brad Walker was shot Wednesday while running to help the student being stabbed. He was released from treatment at ECMC and is expected to make a full recovery.

Additionally, police announced Friday that a 13-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but did not initially seek treatment.

Flynn says authorities believe there were “multiple others” involved in the attack. The suspect in the shooting of Walker is still at large.

“We believe there was a brewing dispute amongst some group of kids that occurred earlier in the day. That dispute rolled over into the parking lot of McKinley High School,” Flynn said.

On Friday morning, shortly after Midnight, the 17-year-old was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and assault. Both charges are Class B violent felonies.

The teen, who is in custody at a detention facility, is scheduled to be back in court this Monday, February 14.

Since the start of the school year, police have been called to 16 different incidents at McKinley High School. Mayor Brown says both illegal weapons and the pandemic have been factors in violence across the country.

“People are frustrated, people are fearful, and particularly, our young people have been impacted,” Mayor Brown says.

Flynn, visibly frustrated during Friday morning’s update, says there is “an incredible lack of accountability in our criminal justice system.”

“We need to start holding the defendants accountable for their actions,” Flynn says. “And I don’t care if the defendant is a 15-year-old or 16 year-old.”