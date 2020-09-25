Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
St. Johnsville veteran receives new roof free of charge
Video
Albany Symphony Orchestra announces ‘reimagined’ 2020-2021 season
Video
Teacher introduces “5 Minute Mentors” for student career exploration
Video
Albany Mayor presents 2021 budget with $16m COVID-19 related shortfall
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Fall Foliage Report
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
The Big Game
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Giving on 10
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Hispanic Heritage Month
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Veterans Voices
St. Johnsville veteran receives new roof free of charge
Video
Click Below to set up your cable box
Download our news app
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds
Coronavirus Outbreak
Teacher introduces “5 Minute Mentors” for student career exploration
Video
House Democrats consider vote on coronavirus relief deal
Video
Senate Republicans and Democrats want US medical supply chain to stop relying on China
Video
More than $1M paid by NY restaurants, bars for COVID-19 violations
Video
Warren County coronavirus update: New case at Hadley-Luzerne High School
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
Albany School District substitute positions are not tied to layoffs
Video
Parents, educators work to address mental health amid virtual education
Video
COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen
Video
Pittsfield cafeteria employees no longer facing layoffs
Video
Friday marks final day for 200+ employees in the Albany CSD
Video
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first