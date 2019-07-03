Increase in travelers at Albany International Airport

With the 4th of July on Thursday, Albany International Airport is seeing an increase in travelers this holiday.



Despite the increase in people, so far flights in Albany have been on time.



“The best we can tell, we are probably going to have a couple of days where we will be seeing 1,000 more people a day than we did a year ago,” explained Doug Meyers, director of public affairs.



That increase, he believes, is because of the low prices that Frontier and Allegiant Airlines offer, along with school being out and more people taking vacations.



“We are prepared for it. The TSA has added extra staff upstairs to make sure check points operate efficiently. We have additional airport ambassadors to assist people throughout the terminal,” said Meyers.



Meyers recommends getting to the airport 90 minutes before your flight is scheduled to take off.



“You have to be concerned about taking sometime to park, you have to be concerned about getting through the security check point, and you want to have a little time to relax before you get on your flight.”





