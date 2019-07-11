Heavy traffic expected all weekend in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday morning the Saratoga Race Course opens for the start of the 40-day meet this summer.

The same day country singer Luke Bryan will be performing at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. On Friday, the Dave Matthews Band will kick off their first of two shows at SPAC, which means traffic is expected to be heavier than any other opening day weekend in the Spa City.

According to the Saratoga Springs police department, they are expecting nearly 30,000 people to be at the Saratoga Race Course Thursday and roughly 20,000 people to attend the Luke Bryan concert.

Officers say they expect traffic to be the heaviest between 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm because the track will be letting out and concert goers will be making their way to SPAC around the same time.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the Saratoga Springs police department says when you’re in traffic, exercise caution and patience.