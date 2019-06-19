Church abuse victim declines settlement offer

WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 14: The words “In God We Trust” are seen on U.S. currency October 14, 2004 in Washington, DC. Although the U.S. constitution prohibits an official state religion, references to God appear on American money, the U.S. Congress starts its daily session with a prayer, and the same U.S. Supreme Court that has […]

BUFFALO N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another victim has come forward to speak about the alleged abuse from the Buffalo Catholic Church.

The new case against the Diocese was filed on behalf of James Bottlinger. He sats the abuse by Reverend Michael Freeman started in 1983 and continued through 1987. Bottlinger declined the $650,000 settlement offer saying it didn’t feel right to take the money and just go away.

Father Freeman’s name was on the original list of priests with claims against them that the Diocese released last year. Bottlinger says Buffalo Bishop Donald Trautman knew of the abuse and kept quite.

Trautman’s name was removed from the sign in front of the Gannon University Campus Catholic House earlier this week.