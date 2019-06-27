Albany Med Offering free, confidential HIV Testing for National HIV Testing Day

In recognition of National HIV Testing Day (June 27), Albany Med will offer free, confidential HIV testing at separate locations for adults and for adolescents and young adults.

For adults:

Albany Med HIV Medicine

1 Clara Barton Drive

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For youth:

Albany Med Specialized Care Center for Adolescents & Young Adults

22 New Scotland Avenue, 3rd Floor

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The confidential testing takes 20 minutes and is a healthy practice for everyone, regardless of age, gender expression, sexual orientation or health status. No insurance is necessary.

National HIV Testing Day promotes the importance of testing in detecting, treating and preventing HIV. In Upstate New York, one in 14 people living with HIV are unaware they have it. The greatest risk is not knowing.

Appointments are recommended. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (518) 264-8378 (adults) or (518) 262-9789 (ages 13-24).