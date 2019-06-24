It’s been 2 weeks since a drunk driving crash in Rensselaerville took the life of local teenager, Emily Fydenkevez.



Emily’s mom, Susan Fydenkevez, describes her as a kind, and caring person who would do anything for anybody, even if she didn’t know them.



She was just simply amazing… she had a heart of gold.



Not only was she kind, but smart. Emily Fydenkevez graduated in the top 3 in her class at Middleburgh High School, last year. A bright young woman, who her mother says, wanted to make the world a better place.



“When she was about 17, she would love to take walks and I would love to take walks too. On our property we would go down back to the Schoharie creek…and we would walk all the way down,” explained Susan Fydenkevez.



She added, that it was on those walks where Emily would enjoy taking pictures of butterflies and other wildlife. Her love of nature inspired her to want to take up environmental science in college.



“She was 19. She had her whole life ahead of her. She could have done so many great things. So many great things.”



Emily’s mother urges others not to drink and drive.



“I don’t want to see this happen to someone else. Because she was my world. Just my everything. My absolute everything. My only child. My everything.”



Fydenkevez said she hopes that Emily’s story will help bring awareness to dangerous consequences of drinking and driving, so that another family doesn’t have to go through the pain of losing a loved one.