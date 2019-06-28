6/28/19: Another Hot One! Staying Sunny & Dry Today

Today will be quite beautiful and bright with lots of sun for the day with quick warming temperatures into the upper 80s

We’re staying dry through the evening before showers can return overnight and through Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered Saturday morning and through the afternoon. One of two of the storms can turn strong with gusty winds so stay weather aware early. We’ll find some afternoon sun in between the scattered showers but that sun can add fuel to the spotty t-storms.

Shower threats are mainly for the morning and early afternoon Sunday before a drier second half of the day. It’ll be quite “cool” Sunday with a break from the humidity but there’s plenty of warmth next week!

There should be a lot of sun next week with plenty of dry time with only an isolated shower/t-storm Tuesday? The Fourth of July could feature a shower or thunderstorm with sun & 80s.