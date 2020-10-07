Skydiver injured by rough landing on a grounded plane in Ulster County

GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police responded to the scene of a skydiving accident at Skydive the Ranch.

Police say that a parachute student—Kristin Silva, 24, from New Haven, Connecticut—was parachuting, making her final approach to land on the runway. She collided with an aircraft that had already landed and was leaving the runway.

Police say Silva landed on the left wing of the aircraft, causing her lower left leg to hit the propeller. Her parachute also entangled in the propeller, and she dangled from the wing before witnesses cut her free. She was cut down by witnesses.

Police say Silva was conscious and alert, but had lacerations on her left calf and chin. She was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

