Maritime Museum installation to honor Department of Environmental Conservation

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, a bald eagle takes flight at the Museum of the Shenandaoh Valley in Winchester, Va. While once-endangered bald eagles are booming again in the Chesapeake Bay, the overall trajectory of endangered species and the federal act that protects them isn’t so clearcut. (Scott Mason/The Winchester Star via AP, File)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Hudson River Maritime Museum opened a new exhibit.

Showcasing five decades of nation-leading environmental policy aimed at protecting natural resources, newly designed panels from the DEC add to the museum’s “Rescuing the River: 50 Years of Environmental Activism on the Hudson.” The installation highlights the growth of the Department alongside the spirit of environmental stewardship in the Hudson Valley.

Progress in the past 50 years has included significant reductions in land, air, and water pollution; cleanup of thousands of waste sites and abandoned wells; protecting 1.5 million acres of open space; and restoring endangered species like the bald eagle.

The Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller’s signature formed the DEC on Earth Day, April 22, 1970.

LATEST STORIES