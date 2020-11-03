KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Hudson River Maritime Museum opened a new exhibit.
Showcasing five decades of nation-leading environmental policy aimed at protecting natural resources, newly designed panels from the DEC add to the museum’s “Rescuing the River: 50 Years of Environmental Activism on the Hudson.” The installation highlights the growth of the Department alongside the spirit of environmental stewardship in the Hudson Valley.
Progress in the past 50 years has included significant reductions in land, air, and water pollution; cleanup of thousands of waste sites and abandoned wells; protecting 1.5 million acres of open space; and restoring endangered species like the bald eagle.
The Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller’s signature formed the DEC on Earth Day, April 22, 1970.
LATEST STORIES
- Voters head out early in Albany County
- Off the Beaten Path: Chapman Museum
- Maritime Museum installation to honor Department of Environmental Conservation
- Nearly three in four absentee ballots returned in Capital Region counties
- Volunteer driver making sure voters get to polling sites