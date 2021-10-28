Ulster County man gets 17+ years for child porn

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Justice reports that Nicholas Rockwell, 27, of Hurley received a 210-month sentence for distributing, receiving, and possessing images of child sexual abuse—commonly referred to as “child porn.”

Rockwell pleaded guilty, admitting to using social media to traffic in child porn videos with another man in October 2019. When he was arrested in December 2019, he reportedly admitted to having about 2,000 images and videos of the sexual exploitation of children on his phone and on the cloud.

Beyond incarceration, Rockwell must register as a sex offender and serve a 20-year term of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to six victims.