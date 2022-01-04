Ulster County couple nabbed on drug, guns charges

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York State Police, a couple from Hurley was arrested on weapons and drug charges on New Year’s. Both Jeannie M. Ferraro, 21, and Christopher J. Williams, 38, are now facing the same felony charges.

Close to 1:30 a.m. on the morning of New Year’s Day, state troopers in Kingston pulled over a 2010 Nissan Altima on North Front Street. Police said they initiated the traffic stop after observing an undisclosed vehicle and traffic law violation. They said they asked the driver, Ferraro, to step out of the car once they allegedly found that she had a small amount of cocaine.

Next, police said that Ferraro told them she had a gun in the car. That’s when police said they took Williams, the passenger, out of the the vehicle, and conducted a search. That search allegedly yielded a 10 pounds of marijuana in a suitcase, a P80 pistol with no serial number, a magazine containing bullets, a switchblade, 91 grams of orange pills, and a $5 bill with cocaine reside.

Ferraro and Williams are facing the following felony charges: