Tennesseean nets 21 traffic tickets after pursuit from Greene to Ulster Counties

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police say they arrested Erica Overhill, 31, of Johnson City, Tennessee and gave her 21 traffic tickets.
Approaching 7 a.m. on Monday, troopers tried to pull the Tennessee resident over in the 2003 Honda she was driving down State Route 23A in Hunter. They say the car made a vehicle or traffic law violation, tried to flee the scene instead of stopping.
Police say this kicked off a 30-mile, 25-minute-long chased that spanned Greene and Ulster Counties and damaged four police vehicles. They say they followed her down 23A and onto Interstate 87 South. When she took exit 19 to Kingston, the pursuit finally ended on Abeel Street.
Aside from the 21 traffic tickets, police also arrested Overhill, and charged her with:
- Second-degree criminal mischief
- First- and second-degree reckless endangerment
These charges are worth as much as 15 years with a conviction, according to state sentencing maximums.
