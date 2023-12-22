KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During Christmas Eve and New Years Eve weekends, Rosendale is hosting their inaugural Cannabis Growers Showcase. A press release says it’s a prelude to Rosendale’s first cannabis dispensary.

The showcase takes place at the former Stone Krafters building at 2223 Route 32 in

Kingston. It starts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m. on both weekends, ending at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 6 p.m. on Sundays. That’s December 22 to December 24, and again December 29 to December 31.

THe Cannabis Growers Holiday Showcase Year’s Eve features products from local, licensed farmers like Flowerhouse, American Oil Seed, Genna & Co., Clear Natural, and Honey & Gold. They’re selling flower, pre-rolls, gummies, vapes, and other green merch for those over 21.

Ornamented for the season, the site will house the first licensed weed dispensary in town, slated to open by April.

