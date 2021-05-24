Police: Saugerties man placed victim in chokehold, threw her parents down stairs

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man is facing several charges after police said he physically assaulted three people during a dispute.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said Matthew Connors physically attacked a female victim and placed her in a chokehold. The victim broke free and fled the Pine Street residence in her vehicle. Connors allegedly jumped onto the vehicle and ripped the side mirror off the car as she drove off.

The 38-year-old then re-entered the residence, physically attacked the victim’s mother and father, and threw both of them down a flight of stairs. Connors then punched the father in the head and face multiple times, police said.

All three victims went to WMC Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston for treatment. The first victim’s father was then transferred to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for serious injuries.

Connors is facing the following charges:

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation;

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree;

Attempted Assault in the Third Degree;

Felony Assault in the Second Degree;

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

He was arraigned and sent to Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail.