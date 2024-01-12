MILAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 22 Great Danes were found and rescued on Thursday in Milan, N.Y. New York State Police (NYSP) responded for a wellness check on the owner and unfortunately found the owner deceased.

The town’s Animal Control Officer, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and NYSP aided in the rescue along with several organizations dedicated to stopping animal cruelty. The dogs were relocated throughout the Dutchess County SPCA, Ulster County SPCA, Ulster County Canines (UCC), Atlantic Great Dane Rescue, and Hudson Valley SPCA.

Troopers said the situation was not deemed criminal, but according to the UCC, the dogs were found in terrible conditions. It said that the floors were rotted and covered in dust, feces, and cobwebs with animal corpses found on the property.

The DCSPCA took in six of the Great Danes and will be giving them the proper love and care they need to be nursed back to health. They have named each dog in a Valentine’s Day theme with the names Cupcake, Angel, Sugar, Valentine, Sweetheart, and Romeo.

The UCC is asking for donations in the form of linens, laundry detergent, laundry beads, bleach, and Purina dog chow, or you can use PayPal, Venmo them at @jamiestechUCC845 or send a check if you wish to help care for these dogs. You can also donate to the DCSPCA for the Great Danes in its care.