Kingston police investigating homicide of 12-year-old

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police and the local police department are investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old girl in Kingston.
State police say that the girl was killed during a shooting on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. on Van Buren Street.
If you or someone you know has any information regarding the incident, or witnessed anything unusual in the area around that time, police to contact the state police at the Kingston barracks at (845) 338-1702.
LATEST STORIES
- 6 new COVID cases found in Albany schools
- Syracuse Ifeatu Melifonwu declares for the 2021 NFL draft
- ‘We’re getting crushed’: Los Angeles doctor warns hospitals may run out of room for ER patients
- NYS Senator Tim Kennedy asking state to cut restaurants some slack during pandemic
- U.S. Space Force unveils new name of troops: Guardians