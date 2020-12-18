Kingston police investigating homicide of 12-year-old

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police and the local police department are investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old girl in Kingston.

State police say that the girl was killed during a shooting on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. on Van Buren Street.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding the incident, or witnessed anything unusual in the area around that time, police to contact the state police at the Kingston barracks at (845) 338-1702.

