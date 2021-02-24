Hudson River Maritime Museum offers youth sailing classes

Ulster County

Youth sailing on the Hudson

Sailboats on the Hudson. (Hudson River Maritime Museum)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson River Maritime Museum announce on Wednesday that its 2021 Sailing School youth sailing programs are open for registration.

The museum’s programs are both virtual and in-person. The first session is free, virtual, and open to all young people interested in learning about what the sailing school offers. Museum members are also eligible for discounts when they register.

To found out about the programs on offer in the spring and summer, visit the website, call the office, or check out the list below:

  • Youth Sailors’ Zoom Get-Together
  • Youth Basic Centerboard Boat Sailing
  • Youth Centerboard Boat Sailing Clinic
  • Youth Intermediate Class
  • Summer Youth Sailing Program

