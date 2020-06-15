Neighborhood Zoom meetings planned to improve walkability and cycling in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany announced the launch of a new initiative on Saturday, with the goal of strengthening walkability and cycling options in the city. The first of several virtual public meetings, set for Monday evening, encourages neighborhood residents to participate in the program at the planning level.

Monday’s meeting is for Center Square, Downtown, Hudson Park, Lincoln Park, Mansion, Park South, Pastures, Washington Park, and Washington Square.

The goal is to complete a bike and pedestrian plan by the end of 2020 to make it safer, cleaner, healthier, and more fun to get around. To help the “Master Bike/Ped Plan” along, the city and the Capital District Transportation Committee are presenting a series of remote public forums throughout June and July.

Aiming to collect ideas and input from neighbors, the meetings are planned for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom across six different dates and neighborhoods. Take a look at the schedule:

Neighborhood Meeting #1 Center Square

Downtown

Hudson Park

Lincoln Park

Mansion

Park South

Pastures

Washington Park

Washington Square Monday, June 15

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Neighborhood Meeting #2 Delaware Avenue

Lincoln Park

Mt. Hope

Second Avenue

South End Wednesday, June 17

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Neighborhood Meeting #3 Beverwyck

Helderberg

New Albany

New Scotland

Woodlawn

Normanskill

Pine Hills

Whitehall Monday, June 22

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Neighborhood Meeting #4 Buckingham Lake

Campus Area

Eagle Hill

Manning Boulevard

Melrose

Pine Bush

Upper Washington Avenue Monday, June 29

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Neighborhood Meeting #5 Arbor Hill

Sheridan Hollow

Ten Broeck Triangle

West End

West Hill Wednesday, June 24

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Neighborhood Meeting #6 Bishop’s Gate

North Albany Thursday, June 25

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can get involved ahead of your neighborhood meeting:

Fill out the survey: What improvements should be made to local neighborhoods to make walking and bicycling safer and more enjoyable?

Mark up the map: Identify locations that would benefit from added walking or biking infrastructure

Requesting more meetings: Request a June Zoom meeting for a neighborhood association or other group via email

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES