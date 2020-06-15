Neighborhood Zoom meetings planned to improve walkability and cycling in Albany

Breaking News
Bike lane image on asphalt road

Asphalt bike lane. (Andrew Gook / Unsplash)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany announced the launch of a new initiative on Saturday, with the goal of strengthening walkability and cycling options in the city. The first of several virtual public meetings, set for Monday evening, encourages neighborhood residents to participate in the program at the planning level.

Monday’s meeting is for Center Square, Downtown, Hudson Park, Lincoln Park, Mansion, Park South, Pastures, Washington Park, and Washington Square.

The goal is to complete a bike and pedestrian plan by the end of 2020 to make it safer, cleaner, healthier, and more fun to get around. To help the “Master Bike/Ped Plan” along, the city and the Capital District Transportation Committee are presenting a series of remote public forums throughout June and July.

Aiming to collect ideas and input from neighbors, the meetings are planned for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom across six different dates and neighborhoods. Take a look at the schedule:

Neighborhood Meeting #1Center Square
Downtown
Hudson Park
Lincoln Park
Mansion
Park South
Pastures
Washington Park
Washington Square		Monday, June 15
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Neighborhood Meeting #2Delaware Avenue
Lincoln Park
Mt. Hope
Second Avenue
South End		Wednesday, June 17
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Neighborhood Meeting #3Beverwyck
Helderberg
New Albany
New Scotland
Woodlawn
Normanskill
Pine Hills
Whitehall		Monday, June 22
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Neighborhood Meeting #4Buckingham Lake
Campus Area
Eagle Hill
Manning Boulevard
Melrose
Pine Bush
Upper Washington Avenue		Monday, June 29
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Neighborhood Meeting #5Arbor Hill
Sheridan Hollow
Ten Broeck Triangle
West End
West Hill		Wednesday, June 24
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Neighborhood Meeting #6Bishop’s Gate
North Albany		Thursday, June 25
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can get involved ahead of your neighborhood meeting:

  • Fill out the survey: What improvements should be made to local neighborhoods to make walking and bicycling safer and more enjoyable?
  • Mark up the map: Identify locations that would benefit from added walking or biking infrastructure
  • Requesting more meetings: Request a June Zoom meeting for a neighborhood association or other group via email

