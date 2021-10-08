Zipline with zombies for a terrifying October adventure

Zombie Zips

Zombie Zips in Schenectady is the perfect Halloween activity for those that seek both adventure and horror.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for an experience this Halloween season that is not for the faint of heart, you can find it in Schenectady at the Zombie Zipline Adventure. Scary creatures lead you through a dark forest at Mountain Ridge Adventure, and suspend you 70+ feet in the air, all alone, to wonder when your feet will touch solid ground again.

This attraction is only intended for people ages 14 and older. It boasts 10 ziplines, park employees dressed in gory zombie garb and makeup, and realistic frights throughout the trails. Real animal bones, creepy dolls, and a dark, narrow tunnel are just a few of the chilling sights you’ll find along the way.

You can book your tickets online for Zombie Zipline.

