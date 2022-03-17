ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Yellow school buses could be going green! By 2035 the Governor aims to have only electric school buses on the road.

Members of Electrify New York are asking for $300 million in funding to reach this goal. With 50,000 diesel school buses on the road, the coalition says they are a significant source of pollution and health problems for children – putting our youngest New Yorkers at health risks. The group says the zero emission buses would help the state move towards its climate goals and protect the health of all New Yorkers.

“So those localized emissions, that pollution that kids and communities are breathing in every time a bus passes them or idles in their neighborhood, you don’t have that with electric buses, you eliminate that part,” said one Electrify New York member.

The Governor plans on introducing legislation that requires all new school bus purchases be electric starting in 2027 which would make all buses on the road electric by 2035.