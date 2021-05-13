Yankee Trails takes group to New Orleans in first long-haul trip since March 2020

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 28 Capital Region travelers hit the road Thursday for Yankee Trails’ first long-haul trip since the start of the pandemic. With a number of stops along the way, their big destination is New Orleans, Louisiana.

The adventure seekers told NEWS10 how excited they are to get back on the road. Many of them are frequent Yankee Trails customers.

“Once this vaccination process started, their eagerness to get back on the bus and head out on the highway was overwhelming to me and the company,” said Judy Kindlon, the Yankee Trails tour guide leading the excursion.

The passengers loaded onto the bus, which was only filled to 50% capacity in order to maintain social distancing.

“I love seeing the country, so all the stops are interesting whether it’s just an overnight or an activity,” said Isabella Currier.

The group will enjoy stops in Savannah, Georgia; Huntsville, Alabama; and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; among others.

“I have my bucket list to go through all 50 states, and this will help. After this trip I just have Alaska to do,” said avid traveler Dottie Bradley.

The journey will last 10 days.