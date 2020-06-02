WXXA FOX23 switching to new over-the-air signal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WXXA) – WXXA FOX23 is moving to channel 8 for its over-the-air signal. The channel was assigned to us by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This is part of the federally mandated initiative known as “repack.”

In March of 2016, the FCC started an auction designed to repurpose television airwaves for new uses by wireless companies. At the conclusion of the auction in March of 2017, the FCC announced that nearly 1,000 local television stations must move to new frequencies between 2018-2020.

WXXA FOX23 is replacing our mainline components for our newly assigned channel. While we have made the transition per the federal deadline. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to bring the signal up to full power as quickly as possible.

If you do not have a cable box or satellite provider, you will need to re-scan the channels on your television to get WXXA FOX23. Some television sets and areas will still not be able to get the signal until we are transmitting at full power. Furthermore, as crews at the transmitter site work to restore power, viewers may experience periodic limited outages. We encourage you to keep checking your channels as we continue to work on the transmitter.

In the meantime, there are options to receive FOX23’s signal. Stream our news product, get weather updates, and follow local news stories on website www.news10.com.

You can also download the News App and Storm Tracker App here.