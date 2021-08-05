WWII vets given ‘dream flight’ in fully restored biplane

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — World War II veterans were given a chance to relive their service days at the KSCH Schenectady County Airport Thursday morning for a “dream flight” in a classic aircraft.

Veterans United Home Loans partnered with Dream Flights to add a fully restored Boeing Stearman biplane to their fleet. This is the same type of aircraft used to train military aviators during World War II.

The war heroes got onboard and had a chance to soar through the air once again.

The veterans were given a dream flight as part of their Operation September Freedom Tour and have received an outpour of over 1,000 World War II Veterans who have requested flights nationwide. 

The founder of Dream Flights said the partnership is enabling them to give World War II veterans something that is priceless.

