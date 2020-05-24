World War II veteran gets 95th birthday surprise through nursing home window

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Looking like a true queen in her Sunday’s best, Josephine Smith waved at her family from a nursing room window.

The 95th birthday bash that was originally planned for Josephine was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her family and friends were determined to make the best of the situation and celebrate her in a special way.

“Its wonderful she’s here. You know at age 95, she doesn’t even take an aspirin, it’s amazing.” said Josephine’s daughter, Carla Schlesinger.

Smith is a resident at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home. Smith is also a World War II veteran and served as a military police.

Josephine’s family and friends made signs and sang happy birthday to her over the phone.

“We can’t actually spend time with her, so it has been really hard. It is important because of course you know at age 95 we don’t know how many more birthdays we have left.” said Smith’s granddaughter, Crystal Swinton.

I asked Josephine over the phone, how does it feel to be 95 years old.

“It is so special and it is special that I made it. This is so unreal.” laughed Smith.

Smith’s family and friends say they are happy to share this major milestone with her.

“She lives her life in true zest. She’s a true entertainer, that loves to make people smile and happy.” said Swinton.

LATEST STORIES