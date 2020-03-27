WriteToAppreciate: Local student starts letter campaign

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local student is using his time to create smiles… one letter at a time.

Sahil Swali, a junior at the Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, started #WriteToAppreciate to spread cheer to the nursing home residents who might be feeling lonely and the hardworking healthcare providers.

The student is in the Civil Air Patrol, the United States Air Force Auxiliary, and was selected to serve as a cadet ambassador to Australia in the International Air Cadet Exchange program this summer. When he found out it was canceled, he was disappointed.

“I know that many of us are disappointed with the number of cancellations, including musicals, concerts, exchange programs, and sports, and are worried about the unknown course of events. But this is also a time for us to learn, grow, and come out stronger as a community,” said Swali.

For ideas on how to write a letter and where to send yours, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES: