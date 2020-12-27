Wreaths laid on veterans’ graves at Albany Rural Cemetery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, more than 2,100 locations in the U.S. held wreath-laying ceremonies. The Col. George L. Willard Camp 154 in Albany held their ceremony on Sunday to remember and honor fallen soldiers.

On December 19, our nation honored veterans across the United States, at sea and abroad. The Sons of the Union Veterans Civil War in Albany pushed their ceremony back because of last week’s snow storm.

They held the ceremony at the Albany Rural Cemetery where they placed 150 wreaths on fallen soldiers and sailors graves.

“We want to keep the remembrance of the veterans who fought in the Civil War alive. We want to honor their principles and everything else they stood for,” said Brian Castler, Commander of Col. George J. Willard Camp 154 Albany.

“So, we place a wreath at each one of the stones. We step back and say the name of the solider or sailor whose buried there and then we salute,” said John Swartwout, Junior Vice President of Col. George L Willard Camp 154 Albany.

Commander Castler says we honor our men and women in service on Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring. But in December, he says this is a way to express appreciation for them during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Junior Vice President Swartwout says this day speaks volumes to him because his great grandfather fought in the Civil War.

“They gave their lives to preserve the country and like all the other soldiers and sailors over the years from all the wars, they basically fought for the freedom that we have today,” said he.

You can sponsor a veterans’ wreath at a cemetery near you, or volunteer or donate to a local sponsorship group at the Wreaths Across American website.