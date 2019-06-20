World’s Largest Swimming Lesson: 24 hours of teaching kids how to swim

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDPHP and the Ciccotti Center are teaming up to provide free swimming lessons to kids 6 months and older. It’s all part of the ‘World’s Largest Swimming Lesson’ initiative.

On Thursday, tens of thousands of people from hundreds of communities around the globe will all participate in the same swimming lesson over the course of a 24-hour period to raise awareness about drowning and the fact that swimming is a vital life-saving skill that every child should learn.

CDPHP and the Ciccotti Center are offering important water safety tips today from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rudy A. Ciccotti Family Recreation Center on Aviation Rd. in Albany.