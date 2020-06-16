Work underway on the Canal System

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unusual scene, walking along the Erie Canal in The Town of Waterford, the channels and waterways, typically awash had been bled dry for months. Life has reclaimed the parched land, as moss, plants, and waterfowl had begun taking over the cracked earth that what would normally be floodwaters.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, work on the 362-mile waterway immortalized by song taught to schoolchildren was put on pause in the middle of March. The Erie Canal is over 200 years old and needs a bit of TLC during the winter months. Instead, workers had to put down their tools, lay down their cranes, and turn off their heavy equipment leaving behind work unfinished.

“It’s a whole economic engine. the canal and the canal-way trail generate hundreds of millions of dollars… all of the communities greatly depend upon this so it’s absolutely essential that we get this system open to be able to help those communities,” said Brian Stratton the Director NYS Canal Corporation.

As the Capital Region entered Phase One of reopening, crews got back to work on June 1. Fast forward 15 days later, and the workers have hit a milestone. A visual affirmation of sorts that things are going back to normal.

With the sun rising in the early morning hours over Lock 6 of the Erie Canal, workers were joined by spectators from around town curious about a process that they admit was something they had never seen before. Armed with binoculars, cameras, cellphones on selfie-sticks, they keenly anticipated a spectacle.

“In order for us to meet our schedule for July 4 we’re going to have to start right here in Waterford. We have to flood this area,” said Joseph Moloughney the Division Canal Engineer.

With the brief flick of a switch, a whine, and a loud boom, the massive gate raises a mere 12 inches, allowing millions of gallons of water that had been held back since last fall to burst through and flood the channel all the way to the Hudson River.

“We’re going to do this in a controlled manner, bring in the water gradually and slowly, throughout the day, and this allows us to get our vessels out and get everything in place. That’s going to allow us to set buoys, not just here on the Erie Canal, but up north into the Champlain Canal and the Hudson River,” said Moloughney.

Meanwhile, 10 miles upstream at Lock 7 in Niskayuna, engineers are hard at work preparing that gate for a late open. The area around the lock still closed to the public as construction continues and is filled with the sound of heavy machinery. The flicker of welding torches burns the eyes in daylight and massive ten thousand pound valves are moved around on cranes.

John Naberezny, the General Foreman of Waterford Section Maintenance says it has been, “At least twelve years since Lock 7 had been drained completely.” Typically the locks are overhauled in a rotation of about eight years or so, but because of flood damage to other locks, they sometimes have to revisit those more often. Other, less troublesome locks fall longer into disrepair.

Monday they lifted a five-ton, seven-foot by nine-foot wagon wheel valve off of a flatbed delivery truck. A sort of flood door, that once the welding of the rails it rides is complete, it will be hoisted into place in the upper left valve.

Back in Waterford, the spillway has risen enough for maintenance vessels to be hoisted back into the water. Once the flood is complete, they can mark the channels with buoys to aid the commercial and personal watercraft safely travel through the system.

“All of our work regionally comes from right out of this center so this is really our key piece for opening operations for the whole area,” said Moloughney.

Even though it’s all coming together a bit late, community members who showed up to watch the deluge say they’re glad everything is starting to look somewhat normal again.

