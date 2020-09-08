Work on Clifton Park stormwater system starting Tuesday

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Tuesday, crews start working on a stormwater pipe replacement project in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Clifton Park. The stormwater system construction will be on Berkshire Drive West between Sheffield Drive and Stratford Drive.

The city warns area residents to use caution when walking, riding a bike, or driving in the area, as streets may be uneven and crews will be painting, excavating an open trench, and moving trucks and equipment.

The city also warns that roads may be closed and residents might have to get creative about parking while the project is underway. Non-residents should avoid the area.

The city says work on the improvements may last into next week.

