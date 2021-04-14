Woman’s body found in trunk related to MS-13 gang activity, law enforcement sources say

NEW YORK — Police took four men into custody on Long Island after a woman was found dead inside the trunk of a vehicle early Wednesday in what authorities believe is gang-related.

Officers observed four men exit the vicinity of Foam Place and Central Avenue in Far Rockaway carrying a large, unknown object around 1:50 a.m., authorities said.

The object was placed in the trunk of a vehicle and the men drove away from the location, cops said.

The officers followed the vehicle and conducted a car stop in the vicinity of Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue in Inwood, police said.

During the investigation, police found an unconscious and unresponsive woman wrapped in a blanket inside the trunk of the vehicle, according to authorities.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

The four men were taken into custody, police said.

The incident related to MS-13 gang activity, according to law enforcement sources.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told PIX11 News the incident is “an extremely active investigation” that police and other law enforcement officials are working together on.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, working with the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, made several arrests this morning pursuant to a long-term investigation into certain acts of violence in the Queens, New York area. This case is ongoing and there is no further information at this time,” an HSI New York spokesperson told PIX11 News.

