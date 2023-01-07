ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police has arrested a woman they say left two young cats locked in a car in frigid temperatures. Yemeena Anderson, 18, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty following the investigation of a complaint police received.

Investigators determined that on December 10, Anderson left a six-month-old male kitten and a one-year-old female cat in her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days. Both cats were dehydrated, malnourished, and covered in urine and feces. They were evaluated at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society where they currently remain. Anderson will be arraigned on January 12 in Albany City Criminal Court.