Gov. Cuomo extends eviction protection to August 20

Woman arrested after crashing into two parked cars, allegedly possessing six bags of heroin

Flashing lights on a police cruiser

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (NEWS10) — A woman was arrested after she went off the road, struck two parked cars and was found to have six bags of heroin and a black-tar substance in her possession on Monday.

The Great Barrington Police Department arrested and charged Marla Monjardo, 51, after they say she was involved in a single car accident on Park Street in Housatonic.

Police said Monjardo was traveling northbound when she went off the road, struck a telephone pole, two parked cars and a guard rail. There were no injuries reported in the accident.

Following a search, police found six bags of heroin and a black-tar substance in her possession.

She was charged with possession of heroin and released without bail for court at a later date.

