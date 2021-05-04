With no capacity limits businesses want more guidance on latest rollback

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As New York lifts capacity restrictions for businesses, many are calling it a welcome sign of an end in sight to the pandemic. However limitations in spaces means the struggle is not over for some.

The tide is turning against COVID-19 and capacity limits will soon be no more.

Starting May 19 gyms, restaurants, museums, theaters, retail, hair salons and more will be allowed to have 100% of customers back in again.

“We’re excited it seems like the needle is going in the right direction,” said Chris Gross, Capital Region Fitness Develop Manager for Orangetheory Fitness.

But all businesses must still follow the six feet rule of distancing. Gross said for gyms these restrictions limit them from actually reaching full capacity.

“With having a boutique fitness, we are still going to have spacing limitations. We can only fit so many people in there especially with the six feet between each station, and each member,” said he.

“I know schools right now can be three feet apart I don’t understand why restaurants can’t be. We have been doing everything we are supposed to. They have to give us a little bit more to get back to normal,” said Frannie Agostine, the owner of Red Front in Troy.

Agostine said eliminating the capacity restrictions doesn’t help restaurants and other businesses get back to business as usual.

“75% changed nothing, and 100% changes nothing until we can do away without the social distancing guidelines. A lot of us can’t afford to just keep buying things to try to stay alive, and were barely surviving as it is,” said she.

Alexandria Cook, owner of Alexandria’s Beauty Salon in Latham said they are awaiting guidelines before more clients can fill their chairs.

“I’m hoping that we can up our hours, get more clients in here, and hopefully that means sitting them next to each other and actually being at full capacity,” said Cook.