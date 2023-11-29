ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you think you’ve been to Wintertime Wonderland, think again. The 65,000 square foot holiday attraction recently opened for its fourth season in its new home at the Viaport Rotterdam. Visitors can except new rides, new characters and new festive surprises.

Wintertime Wonderland was previously located in Latham. The holiday experience moved to Viaport Rotterdam to expand in size, and to have more space for rides.

“We have over 15 amusement park style rides which are great for people to enjoy and some for the big kids, some for the little kids,” said Krest Winchester, the general manager.

Wintertime Wonderland will be open until December 23 and is open Thursday to Sunday. For ticketing information, visit their website.