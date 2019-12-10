Winter storm, high package volume causes some shipping delays

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) If you did a lot of your holiday shopping online this year, you may want to expect some delays. Year after year, online holiday shopping sales grow. This year’s late Thanksgiving means fewer days to shop and a whole lot of packages trying to reach their destinations at once.



UPS is dealing with 60 percent more volume each day. Throw in some ice and snow, and the shipping giant says ground deliveries could take a few extra days to make it to their destinations. Local author Raymond Seney purchased a new laptop and computer equipment on Amazon. It was delivered in two packages by UPS, but he’s only received one of them. The other – according to the tracking information – ended up in Nevada. He doesn’t want to re-purchase the items because the prices have increased. Amazon credited his account for the full order, even though he’s only received half of it, so he’s in limbo.

UPS says shipping times are based on many variables and that quote, “Winter storms caused some weather-related delays in Colorado, Utah, the upper Midwest and the Northeast. UPS has successfully implemented recovery plans by temporarily adding resources and leveraging our new 7-day network. Overall, the UPS network is performing as expected to handle a record increase over our normal daily volume between thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Liska Wilson co-owns a family shipping and receiving store, Busy Day on Northern Blvd. in Albany. It’s a hub for USPS, DHL, and Fedex. She says you’ll pay a bit more for services, but the convenience is well worth it. Busy Day is also an Amazon drop point, allowing you to avoid porch pirates. Wilson’s only advice for avoiding the holiday headaches – whether you’re ordering or sending gifts – is to do it as soon as possible.