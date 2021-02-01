Winter storm effect on COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the winter storm on it’s way, some may be wondering about COVID-19 vaccination clinics or an upcoming appointment.

“I just drove down from Albany, and I can tell you first hand it is seriously dangerous,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo says many state-run vaccination sites down state have already been canceled.

When it comes to the Capital Region, the SUNY Albany vaccination site has not made any changes or canceled yet. The state says it will depend on the weather if they do need to cancel or not. If they do decide to cancel the clinic, they will notify people who had appointments through text or email.

“I know people will say I had an appointment finally, and it is really going to get rescheduled. Yes it will get rescheduled at any state run facility,” said Gov. Cuomo.

Schenectady County officials are taking their chances and going ahead with their vaccination clinic on Tuesday. They are expected to give out 200 shots.

“Tomorrow we are doing both first and second dose clinics. We are hoping people can still make it and it will definitely be difficult to reschedule,” said Schenectady Interim Public Health Director, Keith Brown.

Brown says if you don’t feel safe traveling in the snow, they will reschedule your appointment.

“If people do need to reschedule, they can call us at 518-388-4355 and we will get them rescheduled,” said he.

When it comes to people canceling their appointment, many are wondering if the vaccine will go to waste.

“If we know certainly that people aren’t going to come it’s helpful because that will determine how many vials we bring with us that day. But under no circumstance will we waste doses,” saiid Brown.

Local officials are urging residents to stay off the roads, and if you must go out allow plenty of extra time.

