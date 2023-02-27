There will be live art by local artists, tunes by DJ AyO, and food and drink specials.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, March 4, the Albany Center Gallery and the Albany Distilling Company are hosting the Winter Art Fest at ADCo’s Bar & Bottle Shop on Livingston Ave. The event will run from 12 to 5 p.m. and is both an indoor and outdoor arts festival held rain, snow, or shine.

There will be live art by local artists, tunes by DJ AyO, and food and drink specials. Admission for the festival is $20 for adults 21 years and up, $15 for ages 10 to 20, and free for kids under 10. The admission fee includes entrance into the event, a welcome cocktail (21+), and a raffle ticket for 4 VIP tickets to the Albany FireWolves.

Funds raised will benefit the Albany Center Gallery, a local arts non-profit. For more information, click here.