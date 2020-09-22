MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $58,544.50 was sold at a Stewart’s Shops in Mechanicville. The winning ticket was for the September 21 draw of the Take Five.
The winning numbers were 2-8-14-25-37. The ticket was purchased at The Stewart’s Shops #401, located at 246 South Street in Mechanicville.
LATEST STORIES
- Louisville police chief declares state of emergency for department ahead of Breonna Taylor case update
- Winning Take Five ticket worth $58K sold in Mechanicville
- Burlington officer who shoved man into wall will resign in deal that includes $300,000 severance
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warning public about internet scams
- Social Dilemma: If I rip a shirt while trying it on, should I pay for it?