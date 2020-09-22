Winning Take Five ticket worth $58K sold in Mechanicville

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $58,544.50 was sold at a Stewart’s Shops in Mechanicville. The winning ticket was for the September 21 draw of the Take Five.

The winning numbers were 2-8-14-25-37. The ticket was purchased at The Stewart’s Shops #401, located at 246 South Street in Mechanicville.

