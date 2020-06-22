Winning lottery ticket worth $10K sold in Queensbury

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: People walk past the New York Lottery Customer Service Center in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City. The $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize to be drawn Tuesday night is set to be the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A winning ticket for the Sunday night drawing of the Take Five was sold at the Cobble Pond Farms in Queensbury.

The New York Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the 532 Aviation Road location and is worth $10,686.50. The winning numbers were 02-10-13-20-21.

Four other winning tickets were sold in Amityville, Brooklyn and Riverhead.

LATEST STORIES