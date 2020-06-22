Winning lottery ticket worth $10K sold in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A winning ticket for the Sunday night drawing of the Take Five was sold at the Cobble Pond Farms in Queensbury.
The New York Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the 532 Aviation Road location and is worth $10,686.50. The winning numbers were 02-10-13-20-21.
Four other winning tickets were sold in Amityville, Brooklyn and Riverhead.
