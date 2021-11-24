Williamstown man installs plaque for fallen Capitol Officer at no cost to his family

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Williamstown man is honoring the service of a fallen U.S. Capitol Officer from North Adams. He recently installed Officer William Evans’ headstone and plaque at no charge to the family.

Williamstown resident Rich Haley is a jack-of-all-trades with his contracting company, but there’s one part of his job he holds closest to his heart: Installing headstones at cemeteries.

“It’s a lot of work, but I enjoy it. The other day I [installed headstones for] World War II Vets,” Haley told NEWS10, “and when I do it I do take the time to acknowledge them.”

Haley was tasked with installing a headstone and plaque at the gravesite of Officer William Evans, who served as a member of the U.S. Capitol Police for 18 years. He was killed while guarding the Capitol Building on April 2, when a man rammed a car into a barricade.

“He’s not forgotten. When I come up here to go to work, I think of these people,” Haley said.

Bellevue Memorials donated the plaque, and Haley installed it at no cost to Officer Evans’ family.

“It’s just not fair that he can’t be with his family on Thanksgiving,” Haley explained, “so this is just me saying thanks for what you did.”

In a statement after his death in April, Officer Evans’ family described him as the best father, son, brother and friend anyone could ever have, who was proud to be a U.S. Capitol Police Officer.