Whitehall Central School District reports extensive flood damage

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Whitehall Central School District, along with a number of homes and businesses in the village, endured extensive damage after Monday evening’s storm.

“We had approximately eight to 10 inches of standing water touching all sides of our high school building. There was no location within my entire high school facility that was not flooded,” Superintendent Patrick Dee told News10.

Dee says the elementary school only suffered damage to one corner, and that they are more likely to return to in-person classes on the first day, than the high school is.

“We’re still in the process of remediation and repair to prepare school to open,” Dee said, “we have let [our families] know yesterday that we are still in the process of determining the extent of the damage, and the timeframe that were looking at for opening.”

Dee expects to make a more definitive decision by the end of the day Wednesday.

