While impact limited in Albany, storm brings several inches of snow to Berkshire County

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, M.A. (NEWS10) – While the impacts of this weekend’s nor’easter were fairly limited across the Capital Region, points east of Albany, including in the Berkshires, saw several inches of snow in some areas.

While the storm bears down more significantly in areas further east into New England, travel challenges were felt throughout the day across the Bay State. One of the main concerns with this storm is the potential for blowing snow, which still poses a risk after snow stops falling.

“You may be on a road that looks totally clear one minute, and then all of a sudden, a snowdrift, because you hit an open field, or an elevated ramp or bridge, and things change pretty quickly,” said Michael Sweeney, Traffic Safety Educator for AAA Hudson Valley.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had several thousand pieces of equipment deployed at a time to treat roads across the state.

Those traveling on the Massachusetts Turnpike also ran into some travel advisories, including a ban on truck traffic in effect until midnight and a 40 mph speed limit along certain sections of the highway.

Sweeney encourages travelers to wait out the storm if they can, “Six, eight hours. Maybe if you can delay today’s trip to tomorrow. Give them a chance to clear the roads, let the winds die down.”

He also urges motorists to stay away from points further east along the coast, where blizzard conditions are likely to bring well over a foot of snow to some places in New England. While the snow may have been limited in the Albany area, there’s a sharp snow total gradient associated with this storm.

“Yeah, not a good day to be in Boston or Providence I guess,” he said.

If you do plan to travel, particularly in areas experiencing more snowfall, it’s important to dress for the weather in case of an emergency and have the necessary supplies available in your vehicle.

Sweeney also stresses the importance of making sure your vehicle is prepared to operate in winter weather, “If you don’t have good tires, going out on a day like this would be reckless.”